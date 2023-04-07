WORLD
3 MIN READ
Marching towards a hotter future: Earth records second warmest March
Copernicus data reveals that the past eight years have been the warmest on record, as global temperatures continue to escalate due to human-induced climate crisis.
Marching towards a hotter future: Earth records second warmest March
Global warming is causing sea ice to decline and sea levels to rise, raising warnings that dangerous tipping points could be reached soon. / Reuters Archive
By Sunbul Sayedi
April 7, 2023

Earth has had its second-warmest March on record with Antarctic sea ice shrinking to its second-lowest extent, the EU's climate monitoring agency said.

"The month was jointly the second warmest March globally," said a report from the Copernicus Climate Change Service published on Thursday.

The report is based on computer-generated analyses using billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

It said temperatures were above average over southern and central Europe and below average over most of northern Europe.

They were far warmer than average over much of North Africa, southwestern Russia, Asia, northeastern North America, South America including drought-stricken Argentina, Australia and coastal Antarctica.

Conversely, it was much colder than average over western and central North America, the agency said.

READ MORE:UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice

RECOMMENDED

Global warming is causing sea ice to decline and sea levels to rise, raising warnings that dangerous tipping points could be reached.

Copernicus said Antarctic sea ice extent was the second lowest for March in the 45-year satellite data record, at 28 percent below average.

It had reached the smallest area on record in February for the second year in a row, continuing a decade-long decline.

In the north meanwhile, Arctic sea ice extent was four percent below average and joint fourth lowest for March on record, though concentrations were above average in the Greenland Sea.

As temperatures rise globally because of human-caused climate crisis, Copernicus data show the past eight years were the eight warmest on record.

A UN report warned in March that those record-breaking temperatures would figure among the coolest within three or four decades as global temperatures climb, even if planet-warming emissions drop quickly.

READ MORE:UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links