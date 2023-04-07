China has invited Venezuela to participate in its lunar research station project, the Space News reported, as Beijing tries to secure more partners for it ambitious Moon mission.

Venezuela could become the first nation to join China and Russia in their International Lunar Research Station [ILRS] which was unveiled in June 2021 and aims to set up a presence on the Moon's south pole.

The ILRS is expected to be built by 2028 with expectations to land on the Moon within a decade, according to the Global Times.

Space News said the ILRS would potentially begin with smaller launches and then undertake missions later this decade.

On March 30, Marglad Bencomo, the executive director of the Venezuelan Bolivarian Agency for Space Activities [ABAE], made an official visit to China's new national Deep Space Exploration Laboratory [DSEL] to discuss potential cooperation.

During her visit she met with Wu Yanhua, the executive vice chairman of DSEL and former deputy director of the China National Space Administration [CNSA].

China and Venezuela exchanged expertise on international cooperation in the area of deep space exploration, according to a DSEL statement.

Benkomo will expected to sign the China-Venezuela Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] to jointly promote the construction of the ILRS, the statement added.

READ MORE:Can China replace the US as a research hegemon?