Friday, April 7, 2023

Russian forces have used ground-and air-fired missiles, rocket launchers and weaponised drones to bombard the provinces of Ukraine it has illegally annexed but doesn't fully control, causing casualties, building damage and power outages.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces launched 18 air strikes, five missile strikes and 53 attacks from multiple rocket launchers between Thursday and Friday mornings.

According to the General Staff statement, Russia was concentrating the bulk of its offensive operations in Ukraine's industrial east, focusing on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk province.

Most of Friday's battlefield reports concerned the four Ukrainian provinces Russia annexed in September: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to gain complete control of the provinces, while Ukraine has indicated it will soon launch a counteroffensive to take back more territory.

1650 — France accuses Russia of disinformation about French position in Ukraine war

France has accused Russia of disinformation about its role in Ukraine and past peace efforts.

Responding to a question from Anadolu, the French Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesperson Francois Delmas said at a news conference that recent remarks on France by Moscow were "out of the subject."

He was referring to accusations of "blackmail" by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday, aimed at French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that anyone helping Moscow in the Ukraine war would become an "accomplice."

Zakharova noted that as French head of state, Macron knew how much effort Russia putting into solving the Ukraine crisis by implementing the 2014 Minsk agreement, which Paris mediated.

As president of a NATO member country, Macron also knows how much the alliance did to destabilize the situation there, she added.

Delmas said Russia is the aggressor against Ukraine in the war, and that Kiev was defending "its sovereignty and its territorial integrity."

1540 GMT — Russia likely behind US military document leak, US officials say

Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind the leak of several classified US military documents posted on social media that offer a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three US officials have told Reuters.

The documents appear to have been altered to lower the number of casualties suffered by Russian forces, the US officials said, adding their assessments were informal and separate from an investigation into the leak itself.

The US officials spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter and declined to discuss the documents in any detail.

1458 GMT — Russia, Belarus to prepare common security policy: Kremlin

Russia and Belarus are starting work on a common security policy as soon as possible, the Kremlin has announced.

Commenting on a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the two countries had decided to outline a common security policy in the face of growing tensions on their borders with other nations, sanctions and an "information war" against them, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they would work out the exact terms of such a draft "in the shortest possible terms."

Referring to a recent proposal by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to destroy all nuclear weapons in the world, Peskov said such a move would be unrealistic.

"This would demand a consensus, and we do not see readiness from certain countries for any consensuses," he said.

Peskov said Russian military chiefs would take into account recent remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said he expects Ukraine to launch a counter-offensive soon.

1452 GMT — Political settlement only 'correct' way out for Ukraine crisis: Xi

China's President Xi Jinping said that a political settlement is the only "correct" way out of the Ukraine crisis, the foreign ministry has said in a statement.

All parties should meet each other halfway to create conditions for a political settlement, Xi told French President Emmanuel Macron during a dinner in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, the statement said.

1343 GMT — Ankara, Moscow agree to work to lift barriers to Russian grain, exports

With last year's landmark grain corridor deal continuing, Ankara and Moscow have agreed to work to lift obstacles to Russian fertiliser and grain exports, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"The grain corridor is proof that dialogue and negotiation are working. We attach importance to continuation of the agreement. This is also important in terms of reducing the world food crisis," Cavusoglu told a news conference with his visiting Russian counterpart Lavrov in the capital Ankara.

"We agree that the barriers to Russian grain and exports should also be removed. We support efforts to remove these barriers.”

Cavusoglu said it is important to ensure shipments of Russian ammonia and fertilisers as well.

Lavrov had earlier said he and Cavusoglu discussed "a failure" to implement the terms of the Black Sea grain deal. He said Russia could work outside the deal if Western countries maintain what he said were obstacles to agricultural exports that were getting tougher.

1338 GMT — Poland to halt Ukraine grain imports temporarily

Imports of Ukrainian grain to Poland will be temporarily halted to mitigate the impact on prices, but transit will still be allowed, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus has said.

Telus took office on Thursday after his predecessor resigned amid farmers' protests over falling prices of produce.

"We agreed to limit and for now halt exports to Poland," Telus told reporters after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart. "Transit will be allowed but will be closely monitored in both countries, so that Ukraine grain doesn't stay in Poland."

Large quantities of Ukrainian grains, which are cheaper than those produced in the European Union, have ended up staying in Central European states amid logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.

1143 GMT — Ukraine tells Lula it won't give Crimea up

Ukraine has rejected a proposition from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who had suggested Kiev should give up Crimea to end the war with Russia.

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

"There is no legal, political or moral reason that would justify us having to yield even a centimetre of Ukrainian land," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook.

"Any mediation efforts to restore peace in Ukraine should be based on respect for the sovereignty and the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity," he added.

1050 GMT — Data leak is Russian effort to sow doubt about counter-offensive: Kiev

A leak of classified documents detailing secret US and NATO plans to help Kiev looked like a Russian disinformation operation to sow doubts about Ukraine's planned counter-offensive, a Ukrainian presidential official has said.

Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters that the leaked data reported by the New York Times on Thursday contained a "very large amount of fictitious information" and that Russia was trying to seize back the initiative in its military campaign.

1047 GMT — China next target of West: Russia

Lavrov has said that the West "is not hiding" that China is the "next target" after Russia, as well as any country that "dares to act independently."

"They do not hide that when Russia, as they put it, is 'defeated,' China will be the next target as well as any country that dares to act independently and decides to be guided by its national interests, and not by what the US and the other Western countries determine," Lavrov said in Ankara.

Lavrov added that statements by Western countries, saying it is not the right time to declare a cease-fire and their arms supplies to Kiev, show they do not want to resolve Ukraine's conflict.