Nearly a million young children in Africa's Sahel region will face severe acute malnutrition this year amid high food prices, conflict and the climate crisis, UNICEF has warned.

"An estimated 970,000 children under 5 from West Africa's three central Sahel countries [Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger] will face severe wasting this year," the UN children's agency said in a statement on Friday.

The three countries are poor, landlocked and fighting militant insurgencies.

Niger is expected to face the highest burden, with 430,000 children estimated to be affected, a 14 percent decrease on the 2022 total thanks to government efforts.

In Mali, 367,000 children are forecast to face severe wasting, up more than 18 percent from last year.

