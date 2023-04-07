WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nearly a million children in Africa's Sahel region face 'severe wasting'
Some 970,000 children under five in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger will face severe wasting this year, warns UN children's agency while urging governments to put child nutrition "high on national priority agendas."
Nearly a million children in Africa's Sahel region face 'severe wasting'
Niger is expected to face the highest burden, with 430,000 children estimated to be affected. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 7, 2023

Nearly a million young children in Africa's Sahel region will face severe acute malnutrition this year amid high food prices, conflict and the climate crisis, UNICEF has warned.

"An estimated 970,000 children under 5 from West Africa's three central Sahel countries [Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger] will face severe wasting this year," the UN children's agency said in a statement on Friday.

The three countries are poor, landlocked and fighting militant insurgencies.

Niger is expected to face the highest burden, with 430,000 children estimated to be affected, a 14 percent decrease on the 2022 total thanks to government efforts.

In Mali, 367,000 children are forecast to face severe wasting, up more than 18 percent from last year.

READ MORE:Over 20M children face severe drought conditions in Africa: UNICEF

RECOMMENDED

"Growing insecurity and conflict means vulnerability is increasing in the region, and it is getting harder to help communities in isolated areas," UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Marie-Pierre Poirier, said in the statement.

The UN agency said data indicated an increase in child wasting across the Sahel in 2023, including in parts of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal and Togo.

It called on governments to put child nutrition "high on national priority agendas" and boost national investments in the early prevention, detection and treatment of child malnutrition.

READ MORE:UN: Millions of people facing severe hunger in West Africa's Sahel

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links