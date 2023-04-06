Gunmen have killed at least 50 people during two attacks on a village in north-central Nigeria, authorities said.

Ruben Bako, chairman of the Otukpo local government where the massacre happened, said on Thursday that gunmen killed 47 people on Wednesday in Umogidi village in Benue state.

A day earlier, three other people had been slain in the same place, he said.

Anene Sewuese with Benue state police confirmed that attack and said that the assailants had open fire at a market.

However, Sewuese put the death toll at eight people, including a police officer.

The motive of the attacks was not immediately clear, though authorities said they believe both attacks were connected.

READ MORE:Bandits abduct nearly dozen schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria