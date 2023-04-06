WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens dead in farmer-herder violence in Nigeria's 'food basket'
Armed herders are suspects in fresh attack on Umogidi village in Benue state, resulting in the killing of at least 50 people, authorities say.
Dozens dead in farmer-herder violence in Nigeria's 'food basket'
Benue state is one of the hardest hit in the decades-long clashes between agrarian communities and nomadic cattle herders across Nigeria's northwest and central regions. / TRTWorld
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 6, 2023

Gunmen have killed at least 50 people during two attacks on a village in north-central Nigeria, authorities said.

Ruben Bako, chairman of the Otukpo local government where the massacre happened, said on Thursday that gunmen killed 47 people on Wednesday in Umogidi village in Benue state.

A day earlier, three other people had been slain in the same place, he said.

Anene Sewuese with Benue state police confirmed that attack and said that the assailants had open fire at a market.

However, Sewuese put the death toll at eight people, including a police officer.

The motive of the attacks was not immediately clear, though authorities said they believe both attacks were connected.

READ MORE:Bandits abduct nearly dozen schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria

RECOMMENDED

Herders suspected

While there was no claim of responsibility, authorities said suspicion fell on local herdsmen, who have clashed in the past with farmers over land disputes in north-central Nigeria.

The farmers accuse the herders, mostly of Fulani origin, of grazing their livestock on their farms and destroying their produce.

The herders insist that the lands are grazing routes that were first backed by law in 1965, five years after the country gained its independence.

Benue state, which is referred to as "Nigeria's food basket" because of its bountiful harvests, is one of the hardest hit in the decades-long clashes between agrarian communities and nomadic cattle herders across Nigeria's northwest and central regions.

Agricultural yields from the state have decreased over the years because of these frequent clashes, further squeezing families in a region where many are poor and hungry.

READ MORE:Bandits kill dozens in northern Nigeria

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links