The Israeli military has struck besieged Gaza and southern Lebanon following a day of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory and from Lebanon in reaction to Israel's back-to-back military incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque — Islam's third-holiest site.

Hamas, which governs the tiny coastal strip of Gaza, said several air strikes had been carried out in the blockaded enclave early on Friday. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the strikes.

''The IDF is currently striking in Gaza,'' the Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter.

Israeli military said air-raid sirens were sounded in southern Israel, signaling renewed rocket fire from Gaza.

Later, at least three explosions were heard in Lebanon's Tyre region, as Israel's military said it was carrying out strikes there.

"At least two shells fell near" a Palestinian refugee camp near Tyre city, said camp resident Abu Ahmad, who told the AFP news agency he "heard explosions".

Two Lebanese security sources said the strike hit a small structure on farmland near the area from which the rockets had been launched earlier. They had no reports of casualties.

In a separate statement, Hamas said, "We strongly condemn the blatant Zionist aggression against Lebanon in the vicinity of Tyre at dawn today".

Israeli military said it will not allow Hamas to operate from within Lebanon and "holds the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory," it said in a statement.

The UN peacekeepers — deployed in southern Lebanon to buffer the two countries — called on "all parties to cease all actions" on both sides of the border.

Türkiye lashes out at Israel

The attacks came shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a strong response to rockets, pushing the powder keg region closer to a wider conflagration.

"We will hit our enemies and they will pay a price for all acts of aggression," Netanyahu said in a televised address.

Israel's army said it had "identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory" — the largest escalation along the frontier since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.

Twenty-five rockets were intercepted by Israeli air defences, while "five rockets landed in Israeli territory," added the army statement. The attack was not immediately claimed by any group.

Türkiye lashed out at Israel, demanding it immediately put an end to the policy of violence.

During a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he would hold a phone call with his Israeli counterpart later in the day to raise concerns over the recent attacks on Palestinians.