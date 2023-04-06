Istanbul Airport has been one of the busiest airports in the world last year, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World.

The US-based Atlanta Airport was the first in the top 10 busiest airport list. Dallas Forth Worth and Denver airports from the US followed it.

Istanbul Airport was the seventh busiest airport with a total passenger number of 64.29 million, up by 73.8 percent on a yearly basis.

Istanbul Airport was the 14th busiest in 2021 and 28th in 2020, according to the report.

The number of passengers served by Istanbul Airport was also up by 23.2 percent compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic era.