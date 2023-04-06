In a rare case, a fungus found only in plants infected a man in India, raising concerns about the growing threat of micro-organisms jumping from one species to the other.

Chondrostereum purpureum, which causes silver leaf disease in plants, made a 61-year-old man from Kolkata sick. He had cough, fatigue and difficulty swallowing food, says a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Medical Mycology Case Reports.

The unnamed patient is a mycologist, an expert who works with fungi and mushrooms. Routine lab tests couldn’t tell what had made him sick. It was after samples were sent to a World Health Organization laboratory that doctors were able to confirm the man had contracted a fungal infection.

He was treated with anti-fungal drugs and has since recovered.

“This was a rare fungus and we haven't seen this before in our practice. Conventional methods like culture and LCB stain (a type of test to detect fungus) were not conclusive. So we had to use help of DNA-sequencing to identify (the pathogen),” Soma Dutta, an Indian microbiologist who co-authored the paper, tells TRT World.

While fungal transmission between plants and humans has happened before, the new case in India is the first to be reported to involve chondrostereum purpureum, which exclusively affects plant species, especially the rose family.

Some media outlets misreported this to be the first plant-to-human fungus transfer, leading people to paint a doomsday scenario as depicted in the popular TV series The Last of Us, in which a fungal disease turns humans into zombies.

“I don't think there should be any reason to panic. As for this patient, prolonged exposure (to plants) is the probable cause of acquiring this infection,” Dutta says in an email.

The migration of pathogens from the plant and animal kingdoms has put health experts and officials on edge. The novel Coronavirus, which has killed more than 6 million people in the last three years, is believed to be a zoonotic disease, meaning humans acquired it from an animal source.

In the world of dangerous pathogens, fungal infections pose a serious challenge to global health as they are difficult to identify and only a handful of drugs are available in the market to treat them compared with dozens of therapies for bacteria and viruses.

Fungi are everywhere - living and breeding in soil, plants, animals and water. They play an important role in decomposing organic material like fallen leaves and feeding nutrients to the trees. Most of them are harmless and cause minor nuisance like dandruff in our hair.

Among the millions of different fungus species that exist in our environment, around 30 or so, such as aspergillus, cryptococcus and fungal keratitis, which can cause blindness, can make humans really sick. Mortality rate of fungal infections is high especially among people with a weakened immune system.

“Fungus can be a threat to us anytime. There may be just a few of them but the mortality rate of any invasive fungal infection is 40 percent and that is not good. Forty percent means almost one in two patients will die,” says Dr Arunaloke Chakrabarti, the ex-president of International Society of Animal and Human Mycology and an authority on fungi infections.

Covid-19’s mortality rate in even one of the most affected countries, such as Peru, has not exceeded 5 percent, according to a Johns Hopkins University analysis.

The silent killer

Death due to complications arising from fungal infections largely go unnoticed.

The Global Action for Fungal Infections, an international organisation made up of leading experts in the field, says that more than 1.5 million people die every year from fungal infections. But cause behind many deaths is under-diagnosed or misreported.

“So why have you not heard about it? I think fungus is not very sexy. I mean Zika virus and Ebola are ‘sexy’. Coronavirus is super interesting for everybody,” says David Denning, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Manchester.

“If you don’t look for fungus, you don’t diagnose it.”