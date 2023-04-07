In El Salvador, as in the rest of the world, when talking about the phenomenon of piracy, we immediately relate it to the Caribbean Sea. First, because it was in that area where it mainly developed, and secondly, thanks to the popular depiction of piracy in Hollywood.

Unknown to cinema but no less intrepid, are a group of pirates that followed the route of the Magellan-Elcano expedition – the first recorded voyage around the world – and crossed the strait that bears their name today, where they found a gold mine in the unprotected Spanish ports of the South Sea (today’s Pacific Ocean) at the end of the 16th and 17th centuries.

Our new documentary film, The Pirates of the Pacific and La Union Islands (forthcoming), will address these facts, routes, ships, and pirate captains who attacked and plundered the west coast of the American continent, and more specifically the landings and massacres committed by both English and French pirate captains on the islands of the Gulf of Fonseca belonging to the department of La Union, in El Salvador.

It is a rescue of historical memory due to the fact the archives are in Europe, in both the Archives of the Indies in Seville, Spain, as well as in other archives in England and France, which resulted in a historical "disconnection" in Latin America and especially El Salvador.

This is in addition to local characters, who are among the few who know fragments of this history and have contributed knowledge to find archaeological remains, sunken objects, or intangible cultural heritage such as myths and legends related in some way to the pirates.

‘The Merry Boys’

“Piracy arose as a result of the rivalry that generated the privileged situation of Spain compared to other European powers that were lagging behind in territorial and maritime expansion. First, it was the French, then the Dutch and the English who dabbled in piracy and privateering,” said Elizet Payne, a historian at the University of Costa Rica and expert in the archives of the Indies.

The first English pirate to cross the Magellan Strait was Francis Drake in 1578, at the end of August. At that moment, he renamed his ship Golden Hind (formerly, Pelican). Once in the Pacific, he sacked the ports of Chile’s Valparaiso and Peru’s El Callao, attacking ships and kidnapping sailors.

Here we find fascinating but disturbing documents related to the arrival of Francis Drake to Central America in 1579, including Conchagua island (now Conchaguita).

On the top of a mountain on this island, and thanks to some local characters, we discovered the walls of an old church – one of the first to be built in the Pacific Ocean, now covered by trees and roots. A little more than 100 years after Drake's landing, this church witnessed a little-known fact in the history of piracy and privateering in America which is undoubtedly the pinnacle of the dramatic arc of the film.