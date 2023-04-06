WORLD
Japanese army's Black Hawk helicopter carrying 10 crew members missing
The coast guard said it received information that a Ground Self-Defense Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on a mission on Thursday evening near Miyako island.
FILE - Four patrol ships are participating in the search of the Black Hawk helicopter but have not found any traces of the missing aircraft. (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force)
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
April 6, 2023

Japan's coast guard says it is searching for an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island.

The coast guard said it received information that a Ground Self-Defense Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on a mission on Thursday evening near Miyako island in the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa.

It said four patrol ships are participating in the search but have not found any traces of the missing aircraft.

Public broadcaster NHK also confirmed that the helicopter is missing.

