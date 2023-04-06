Fierce fighting between the Myanmar military and armed ethnic rebels has forced about 5,000 people to flee across the country's border into Thailand this week, officials and media said.

On Thursday, about 5,000 people, many of them women and children, had crossed into Thailand's Tak province, and taken refuge in temporary shelters set up by local residents, according to Thai officials and an aid worker.

"Many people crossed the border since yesterday and some are still also waiting on the Myanmar side to cross. People don't have enough drinking water or any toilets for now," a charity worker, who asked not to be named, said.

The latest clashes broke out when rebels in the southern Karen stateattacked a military border guard outpost, according to reports in Thailand's Khaosod English newspaper and BBC Burmese.

Myanmar's military government, which overthrew an elected government in a 2021 coup, is grappling with armed insurgencies in large areas of the country and has faced global condemnation for its lethal crackdown on dissent and pro-democracy movements.

Fighting rages on