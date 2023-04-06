Senior Indigenous leaders have slammed Australia's main opposition party's "Judas betrayal" for declaring it would campaign against a proposal to constitutionally recognise the country's Aboriginal and Torres Island people.

Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton announced on Wednesday the party would campaign against a national vote to enshrine an Indigenous consultative body in the constitution, dashing hopes of bipartisan support on the issue.

Noel Pearson, an Indigenous leader and a key campaigner for the community, said on Thursday he had a sleepless night after hearing the decision of the Liberal Party.

"I was troubled by dreams and the spectre of the Dutton Liberal party's Judas betrayal of our country,” he told ABC radio.

"It is a sad day for the country."

Australians will be asked to vote in a referendum later this year on whether they support altering the constitution to include a "Voice to Parliament", a committee to advise the parliament on matters that affect the lives of its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people.

A successful referendum would finally give constitutional recognition to Australia's Indigenous people, who track below national averages on most socio-economic measures and suffer disproportionately high rates of suicide, domestic violence and imprisonment.

Explained:Australia's Indigenous Voice referendum