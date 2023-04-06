Thursday, April 6, 2023

Authorities in Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine have said a total of seven civilians were killed in two separate Ukrainian artillery strikes, according to Russian news agencies.

Four civilians died in Donetsk when shells hit a car park and another six people were injured, TASS said.

RIA later said three people died in blasts at a bus stop in Lysychansk, some 120 km to the northeast of Donetsk.

Reports have not been independently verified. Ukrainian defence officials did not immediately respond to a media request for comment.

1816 GMT — Foiled bid by Ukraine 'saboteurs' to enter Russia - Moscow

Russia has said its security forces had foiled an attempt by a group of Ukrainian "saboteurs" to enter Russia via the southern Bryansk region that borders Ukraine.

The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned saboteurs were acting inside Russia.

"Today, the border department of the FSB (security service) of the Bryansk region thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian saboteur group of 20 people that tried to cross into the Russian Federation near the village of Sluchovsk," regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"The sabotage group was dispersed and, having suffered losses, withdrew to the territory of Ukraine," said Russia's defence ministry.

In a video posted online, the Russian Volunteer Corps, a far-right group of Russian nationalists fighting on Ukraine's side, appeared to claim the incursion. It showed some of its members talking to locals and firing weapons. The video has not been independently verified.

1754 GMT — Russia's Lavrov arrives in Türkiye

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Türkiye, a Turkish official has said, for talks that include the future of a key deal that allows grain exports from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea.

Lavrov met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during a fast-breaking dinner in the capital Ankara.

He is due to address a joint news conference with Cavusoglu and meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

NATO member Türkiye, which has good ties with its two Black Sea neighbours, is pushing Russia and Ukraine to resume peace talks, hoping to build on past diplomatic endeavours last year.

1635 GMT — EU's Ukraine ammunition plan held up by eligibility wrangle

A European Union plan to send 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine is being held up as member states argue over how far spending for the plan will stay within the EU, diplomats and officials have said.

EU foreign ministers approved the groundbreaking package on March 20. The most immediate part of the plan earmarked $1.09 billion (1 billion euros) to refund EU countries for sending urgently needed artillery shells from stockpiles to Ukraine.

The legislation for that element has now been finalised and is expected to take effect in the coming days, diplomats and officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

But a second element - a landmark EU move into joint munitions procurement, worth another 1 billion euros - has been held up by disagreements over which countries' companies are eligible for contracts, they said.

1602 GMT — Ukraine sends conflicting signals on Crimea talks idea

A top Ukrainian official has ruled out talks with Moscow about territory until it withdraws all troops, pushing back on a colleague who had touted the idea of negotiations to resolve the Russian occupation of the Crimean peninsula.

Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, told the Financial Times on Wednesday that Kiev would be willing to discuss the future of Crimea with Moscow if Ukraine's counter-offensive reaches the peninsula.

Russia occupied Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014, long before it launched its full-scale offensive in February 2022.

Ukraine, which has vowed to recapture all lost land, plans to launch a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to try to wrest back territory in the east and south.

1548 GMT — Russia's Wagner chief says cemetery for fighters 'growing'

The head of the Russian mercenary outfit Wagner has said his forces continue to suffer losses, as a published video showed him visiting a cemetery where the group's fighters are buried.

Wagner forces have been spearheading offensives in eastern Ukraine, including on the city of Bakhmut, which has become the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia's military campaign. Both sides have suffered heavy losses around Bakhmut.

A video distributed by his press service showed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin standing in front of dozens of graves with wooden crosses and wreaths.

He admitted that the cemetery is "growing".

1519 GMT — Belarusian president says NATO building up forces

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said NATO is building up its forces and means along the member countries' borders with Moscow and Minsk.

“NATO forces and assets are being built up near the borders of Belarus and the Russian Federation. They are especially concerned about the Kaliningrad region,” Lukashenko said alongside his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Moscow.

Lukashenko claimed that NATO’s military build-up along the border came after the West’s “failed attempt” of an economic blockade on Russia and Belarus.

1408 GMT — Ukraine says coveted F-16s 'four or five times' better than its Soviet jets

A top Ukrainian air commander has said Ukraine was in dire need of F-16 fighter jets, which he described as "four or five times" more effective than the Soviet-era planes currently used by Ukraine.

Serhiy Holubtsov, one of the most senior commanders in the Air Force, said that while donations of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets by allies were an "important step," the planes did not fully meet Ukraine's battlefield requirements.

NATO members Poland and Slovakia recently began to hand over MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, as Kiev prepares for a much-vaunted counter-offensive to retake territory occupied by Russia.

But Holubtsov said that while Soviet-era warplanes were better than nothing, they would not be able to fully counteract Russia's vast air force.

1404 GMT — Ukraine could export a further 15.6M tonnes of grain this season

Ukraine may export a further 15.6 million tonnes of grain in the April to June quarter, which would unexpectedly lift this season's exports to nearly 53 million tonnes, the AgroPortal agency has quoted the first deputy farm minister as saying.

Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest fell sharply to around 53 million tonnes due to Russia's military campaign in the country, from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021.

Millions of tonnes of grain from last year's harvest remained in Ukraine's silos after its major Black Sea ports were closed in the second half of the 2021/22 season.

After an almost six-month blockade, a deal between Moscow and Kiev, brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye, unblocked three of the ports at the end of July.

Taras Vysotskiy said that in the remaining months of the season, volumes could include 10 million tonnes of grain exported via the Black Sea grain export corridor and 5.6 million via alternative routes.

1355 GMT — Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together

Ukraine's state arms producer has said it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ).

Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition as the country battles Russian troops that launched a full-scale offensive more than 13 months ago.

"In line with the agreement, new production lines to produce large numbers of ammunition for 125-mm tank guns are planned," the company said in a statement.

The agreement was signed during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Poland on Wednesday.