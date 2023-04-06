China has sent warships through waters around Taiwan on Thursday as it vowed a "resolute response" to the self-ruled island's president meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The move on Thursday comes amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosting Taiwan's top official Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, becoming the most senior US figure to meet a Taiwanese official on US soil in decades.

China had repeatedly warned both sides the meeting should not take place, and deployed an aircraft carrier through waters near Taiwan hours before the talks went ahead.

Three additional warships were detected in waters separating the self-governing island from mainland China, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday morning.

An anti-submarine helicopter had also crossed the island air defense identification zone, according to the ministry.

On Wednesday, the Chinese carrier, the Shandong, was also spotted around 200 nautical miles (370km) off Taiwan's east cost, Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters at parliament in Taipei.

"It is training but the timing is quite sensitive, and what it is up to we are still studying," Chiu said, adding aircraft had yet to be seen taking off from its deck.

He later told lawmakers the ship was east of the very southern tip of Taiwan, and Taiwanese warships were monitoring it at a distance of five to six nautical miles.

China has sailed its aircraft carriers near to Taiwan before and at similarly sensitive times.

Despite Taiwan having been ruled separately for more than 70 years, China views it as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

China carried out its largest-ever air and sea exercises around Taiwan following a visit in August last year by McCarthy's predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, to the island.

China deployed warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan in August.

Its response to the McCarthy meeting has so far been on a much lower level.

READ MORE:Ex-Taiwan president Ma heads to China seeking peace as tensions soar

Warm welcome

Tsai said in the United States she had received a warm welcome from politicians on both sides of the aisle.

"Their presence and unwavering support reassure the people of Taiwan that we are not isolated and we are not alone," she told reporters at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Tsai's visit to California was technically a stop-over after a trip to Latin America to see two of Taiwan's dwindling band of official diplomatic allies.

Hours after the Tsai-McCarthy meeting, China issued a strong rebuke.