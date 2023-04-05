Indian opposition parties have condemned the removal from some schoolbooks of references to how independence hero Mahatma Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity angered some Hindu extremists and led to his assassination.

The new edition of a political science book for 17-18 years old, published by the autonomous National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), also removed a reference to a year-long ban on the Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after Gandhi was assassinated in 1948 by a Hindu hardliner, Nathuram Godse.

The RSS is the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

NCERT's director said that the changes had been recommended by an expert committee.

"The committee noted that when schools reopened after Covid-19, there was an increased burden on students and to reduce that, these changes were recommended on the basis that even if this content was dropped, there would be no learning loss to students", Dinesh Prasad Saklani said.

READ MORE: Modi’s India furthering colonial legacy, say historians from South Asia

Re-writing history

One of the sentences in a 2020/21 edition of the book, removed in the new edition, was that Gandhi "was convinced that any attempt to make India into a country only for Hindus would destroy India".

Another removed sentence was that "his steadfast pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists so much that they made several attempts to assassinate Gandhiji," the text read, using an honorific for Gandhi.

The Indian Express daily first reported the changes on Wednesday.

The Indian Hindu nationalist government has also removed some of the chapters on Muslim Mughal emperors, who ruled the subcontinent between the 16th and 19th centuries, from the history books of schoolchildren.