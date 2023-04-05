WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly tornado rips through southeast Missouri, destroys homes, businesses
The storm comes days after violent tornadoes tore through parts of the South and Midwest, and as far east as Delaware, killing at least 32 people and leaving damaged and destroyed homes and businesses in their wake.
Deadly tornado rips through southeast Missouri, destroys homes, businesses
The twister was spawned from a storm front sweeping across the Midwest and South. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
April 5, 2023

At least four people have been killed in a predawn tornado that touched down in southeastern Missouri, and teams of first responders were combing destroyed homes and businesses for more victims.

The fatalities were reported in Bollinger County, where multiple local agencies were conducting search and recovery efforts, State Police Sergeant Clark Parrott said on Wednesday.

He also said multiple people were injured, but did not have an exact number.

"It's just heartbreaking to see people's homes missing roofs and their homes gone," Parrott said after surveying the damage. "We got work ahead of us, but we will get through this."

Storm spotters reported the tornado touched down in the area at about 0800 GMT, according to the National Weather Service. It was one of more than a dozen that were spotted in the Midwest overnight, the service said.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a tweet that planned to visit the county but did not say when, as he expressed gratitude for first responders and neighbours who helped neighbours.

READ MORE: Biden declares 'major disaster' as death toll from US storms rises

RECOMMENDED

Power outage

The twister was spawned from a storm front sweeping across the Midwest and South on Wednesday.

Some 24 million Americans were under the threat of possible tornadoes and severe thunderstorms throughout the day.

Some 75,000 homes and businesses in the Midwest, Arkansas and Texas were without power as of midday on Wednesday, according to Poweroutage.us.

The storm comes days after violent tornadoes tore through parts of the South and Midwest, and as far east as Delaware, killing at least 32 people and leaving damaged and destroyed homes and businesses in their wake.

A week before, a tornado devastated the Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork, destroying many of the community's 400 homes and killing 26 people.

READ MORE: Death toll from US tornadoes, storms climbs

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM