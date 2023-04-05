TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye won't allow PKK terror group to 'nest' in northern Iraq: Kalin
Türkiye has been closely following a recent helicopter crash with PKK terrorists onboard in northern Iraq, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin says.
Türkiye won't allow PKK terror group to 'nest' in northern Iraq: Kalin
PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 5, 2023

Türkiye's presidential spokesperson has stressed that his country will not allow the PKK terror group to 'nest' in northern Iraq and become a threat.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ibrahim Kalin drew attention to the increasing presence of the terrorist PKK organisation and emphasised that Türkiye fully supports Iraq's territorial integrity and political unity.

Noting that Türkiye always had a constructive attitude in relations with Iraq, Kalin said: "But if the territory of Iraq becomes a place where terrorist organizations are used to threaten our country, we have to take steps."

"We know that the PKK has a very serious establishment in Sulaymaniyah," Kalin said, adding that Türkiye will not disregard this.

READ MORE:Did the US give PKK terror group two choppers that crashed in north Iraq?

Ankara to take more measures

RECOMMENDED

Citing Türkiye's recent decision to close its airspace to flights to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah airport from April 3 to July 3 amid PKK terrorist activities in the region, Kalin said there may be additional steps regarding this.

"No matter where the PKK exists, we will never allow it to nest there and become a threat to our country," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

READ MORE: France says 'no comment' on Iraq helicopter crash involving PKK

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM