Türkiye's presidential spokesperson has stressed that his country will not allow the PKK terror group to 'nest' in northern Iraq and become a threat.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ibrahim Kalin drew attention to the increasing presence of the terrorist PKK organisation and emphasised that Türkiye fully supports Iraq's territorial integrity and political unity.

Noting that Türkiye always had a constructive attitude in relations with Iraq, Kalin said: "But if the territory of Iraq becomes a place where terrorist organizations are used to threaten our country, we have to take steps."

"We know that the PKK has a very serious establishment in Sulaymaniyah," Kalin said, adding that Türkiye will not disregard this.

