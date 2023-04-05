Ramadan is the most special month of the year for Muslims. It's a time for blessings, gatherings and celebration.

It is also it's a time to talk about food and cook everyone's favourite dish for suhoor and iftar — the predawn and evening meals eaten while fasting.

Ramazan Pidesi, Türkiye

The fluffy flatbread, adorned with sesame and black seeds, is ideally served fresh — and still hot — from the local bakery, where those fasting wait in long queues to take one or more home.

Haleem, Indian Subcontinent

Dating back to the 10th century, the thick spiced dish is a staple in Ramadan and is made with wheat, or barley, meat and lentils, mixed with dried fruits and nuts and topped with lime, onions and fresh coriander.

Qatayef, Levant and Egypt

A pancake-like dough is stuffed with cream, nuts or cheese, fried until it’s golden, then soaked with a sugar syrup perfumed with rose water or orange blossom to prepare this Ramadan treat.

Nisalda, Uzbekistan