WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sanctity 'violated': Türkiye lambasts Israeli police raid on Al Aqsa Mosque
Palestinian witnesses say Israeli police, armed with batons, tear gas grenades and smoke bombs, burst into the Al Aqsa Mosque by force and beat the women and men worshipping there.
Sanctity 'violated': Türkiye lambasts Israeli police raid on Al Aqsa Mosque
Israeli police detained 350 Palestinians from the Al Aqsa Mosque complex. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
April 5, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has strongly condemned Israeli police raids at Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels following a NATO foreign ministers meeting on Wednesday, Cavusoglu said that Israel had "violated" the sanctity of the compound during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and "took a step that would disrupt its historical status."

"We had warned them to prevent such provocations, especially during Ramadan," during Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's visit to Türkiye following the February 6 earthquakes and his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Cavusoglu added.

"Israel should end such attacks immediately," he added.

Noting that a "dialogue" process with Israel has restarted, Cavusoglu said: "But our engagement with Israel certainly cannot come at the expense of the Palestinian cause." 

"In that regard, we never compromise our principles or our beliefs," he added.

Israeli police said they detained 350 Palestinians from the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, with witnesses saying they used excessive force, including tear gas.

READ MORE: Air strikes hit Gaza after Israeli police raid Al Aqsa mosque

RECOMMENDED

A flashpoint

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was working to calm the situation following clashes between police and worshippers at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

"Israel is committed to maintaining freedom of worship, free access to all religions and the status quo and will not allow violent extremists to change that," he said in a statement.

Israel announced various restrictions on Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan with regard to entering Al Aqsa Mosque.

Al Aqsa Mosque in Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem is Islam's third holiest site. 

It has been a frequent flashpoint, particularly during Ramadan, and clashes there in May 2021 set off the latest Israel-Gaza War that raged for 11 days.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill Palestinian man at Al Aqsa Mosque entrance

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM