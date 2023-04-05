TÜRKİYE
Türkiye blocks flights through Iraq's Sulaymaniyah airport
Ankara's move comes as PKK terrorist organisation stepped up its activities in the Sulaymaniyah region threatening the security of flights over the region.
Ankara says the measure is expected to remain in place until July 3 and will be reviewed in light of closely monitored developments. / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 5, 2023

Türkiye has announced that its airspace would be closed to flights to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah airport from April 3 to July 3 amid PKK terrorist activities in the region.

Turkish airspace has been closed to the use of aircraft using Sulaymaniyah International Airport for landing and take-off as of April 3, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move came as the PKK terrorist organisation stepped up its activities in the Sulaymaniyah region, the statement said, adding the terror group also "threatened" flight security.

READ MORE:Several terrorists who escaped PKK camps in Iraq surrender to Türkiye

It also noted that the measure is expected to remain in place until July 3 and will be reviewed in light of closely monitored developments.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

READ MORE:Terrorist who killed dozens captured by Turkish intelligence in Iraq

SOURCE:AA
