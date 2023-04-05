WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, South Korea hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber
Wednesday's exercise featured at least one US nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber and South Korea's advanced F-35A fighter jet.
US, South Korea hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber
Washington has repeatedly restated its "ironclad" commitment to defending South Korea, including using the "full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear". / Reuters
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
April 5, 2023

South Korea and the United States staged on Wednesday another joint air drills involving at least one US nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber, Seoul's military said.

North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for invasion, and has responded to other recent drills with a spate of increasingly provocative banned weapons tests.

In recent weeks it has tested what state media described as an underwater nuclear-capable drone, and carried out the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have warned since early 2022 that North Korea may conduct its seventh nuclear test, with some experts saying it could be imminent.

The United States and the South, meanwhile, have ramped up defence cooperation in light of the growing threats.

"The continuous deployment of major US strategic assets on the Korean peninsula is considered an act to enhance the US determination to defend South Korea and the ability to implement extended deterrence," South Korea's defence ministry said in a statement.

The US B-52H was redeployed to the Korean peninsula on Wednesday about a month after its last deployment, the statement said.

RECOMMENDED

Wednesday's exercise also featured South Korea's advanced F-35A fighter jet, it added.

The North has appeared especially sensitive to air drills in the past, with experts noting its air force is the weakest link in its military.

In March, leader Kim Jong Un ordered the North Korean military to intensify drills in preparation for a "real war", and he recently called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including of tactical nukes.

Washington has repeatedly restated its "ironclad" commitment to defending South Korea, including using the "full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear".

South Korea, for its part, is eager to reassure its increasingly nervous public about the US commitment to so-called extended deterrence, in which US military assets, including nuclear weapons, serve to discourage attacks on allies.

READ MORE: South Korea, US and Japan hold submarine drills amid tension with Pyongyang

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM