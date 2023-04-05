A Guinea-Bissau flagged cargo ship with 14 crew members on board has sank off Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast, Turkish officials said.

Five crew members were rescued while efforts to find nine others were underway on Wednesday.

The Joe 2 sank off the coast of Kumluca, some 37 km off the coast of Antalya province, while heading to Ukraine from the Turkish port of Iskenderun, local authorities said.

The cause of the ship sinking was not immediately clear.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said it received a distress call at 3:47 am and dispatched a vessel, several boats and two helicopters.