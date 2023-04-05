French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beijing for a three-day state visit in which he hopes to dissuade China from supporting Russia's offensive on Ukraine, while also forging closer ties with a crucial trade partner.

"We must not disassociate ourselves, separate ourselves from China," Macron told a gathering of the French community in Beijing on Wednesday shortly after his arrive.

He said France would "commit proactively to continue to have a commercial relationship with China".

Macron is also looking to stand firm on Ukraine during talks on Wednesday with his counterpart Xi Jinping and offer "another path" from the directly confrontational tone often heard from Washington, an official from his office told reporters before the trip.

The French leader's aims include preserving and rebalancing China's trade ties with Europe as well as safeguarding French interests in the Asia-Pacific region, where Paris sees itself as a player due to its overseas territories and military deployments.

On the eve of his visit, Macron discussed his trip to China and support for Ukraine during a phone call with US President Joe Biden, the White House said.

Macron and Biden agreed ahead of the French leader's visit to to engage China to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said on Wednesday.

"The two leaders have mentioned their joint willingness to engage China to accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine and take part in building sustainable peace in the region," Macron's office said in a statement.

