Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy won new pledges of military and economic cooperation on a state visit to staunch ally Poland, and he also said that Kiev's troops battling in the eastern city of Bakhmut could pull out if they face a threat of being encircled by Russian forces.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said Warsaw has provided four Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, with four more in the process of being handed over and another six being prepared.

At a news conference with his Polish counterpart, Zelenskyy described the perils in the grinding siege of Bakhmut, which has been all but destroyed by eight months of fighting that also has cost many lives on both sides.

"For me, the most important issue is our military,” he said. “And certainly, if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger that we may lose personnel due to the encirclement, there will certainly be corresponding correct decisions of the general on the ground.”

Poland heaped military honours and praise on Zelenskyy as it welcomed him and his wife on a joint visit, during which they thanked the country for its crucial military support as well as being a haven for Ukrainian refugees.

1812 GMT — Russia criticises Macron's remarks

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova blasted as "blackmail" remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron saying anyone helping Russia in the Ukraine war would become an "accomplice."

Macron made the remarks on the first day of his trip to China where he arrived in an attempt to change Beijing's position on Ukraine.

Commenting on his statement at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said: "Threats to countries that intend to help, interact, cooperate with our country, are just open blackmail."

"On what basis, and who gave the right to talk to sovereign countries in this way, it is impossible to understand. No one has such a right. ... No one has the right to give us such ultimatums, threats, and blackmail, neither to us nor to other sovereign countries," she stressed.

The spokeswoman added that France has to learn "how to implement their sovereign, independent policy and defend their national interests" before lecturing others on this point.

1757 GMT — Putin accuses Western spies of role in 'terror attacks' in Russia

President Vladimir Putin accused Western security services of having helped Kiev stage "terror attacks" in Russia, after giving an icy welcome to the new US and EU ambassadors.

Putin spoke at a meeting of the Kremlin's security council dedicated to ensuring law and order in four Ukrainian territories he claimed to have annexed last year.

"There are grounds to assert" that other countries and Western intelligence services were involved "in staging sabotage and terrorist attacks", Putin said in televised remarks.

In what appeared to be a reference to the Ukrainian authorities, Putin said "neo-Nazis and their accomplices were acting" in Russia as well as the annexed territories including the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

1752 GMT — Zelenskyy says Poland will help form coalition to supply warplanes to Ukraine

Zelenskyy has said during a trip to Warsaw that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Ukraine, as it did with battle tanks.

The Ukrainian leader, in a speech on a square in Warsaw, said that Russia would not defeat Europe while Ukraine and Poland are standing "shoulder to shoulder".

1745 GMT — Ukraine: Situation at the front is completely under control

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said that the situation at the front was "completely under control" despite repeated Russian attempts to take Bakhmut and other cities in eastern Ukraine.

Malyar wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian soldiers were repelling dozens of attacks a day around Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka.

1740 GMT — White House confirms Russian ambassador’s call to State Department

The Russian ambassador to the US was summoned on March 30 to the State Department, following the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges, the White House confirmed.

"We can confirm that Ambassador (Anatoly) Antonov was summoned to the State Department on the 30th of March and that's where he met with Under Secretary Victoria Nuland," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a news briefing.

Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg on charges of “spying in the interests of the American government,” the Russian Federal Security Service said last Thursday.

The newspaper "vehemently denies" the allegations and demanded his immediate release.

1722 GMT — Poland accuses Russia of 'war crimes' in Ukraine

Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine which must be punished, the Polish president said during a visit to Warsaw by his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy.

"(Ukraine) could not be intimidated even though the targets of attacks are civilian facilities, hospitals, kindergartens.. these are war crimes that must be brought to justice and the criminals must be punished," Duda said.

1700 GMT — Russia says Ukrainian light aircraft 'crashed' in border region, pilot detained

Russia's FSB security service said it detained a pilot of a Ukrainian light aircraft that crashed in the southern Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, Russian state media said.

"The aircraft, for unknown reasons, crashed near the settlement of Butovsk in Bryansk region. The pilot (a citizen of Ukraine), who tried to escape to Ukrainian territory, was detained by a border patrol," the FSB was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA Novosti.

1338 GMT — Poland says ready to send all its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that Poland was prepared to send all its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine "in the future", having already pledged 14 Soviet-made planes to Kiev.

"I think that in the future we will be able to transfer our whole remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine if there is still such a need," Duda told a news conference alongside visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Duda said the move, however, would require a green light from NATO allies as the remaining fighter jets in Poland's possession had been "adapted to NATO standards".

"We'll still need some," he said, adding that Poland would be able to pass on its old MiG-29s to Ukraine as it receives new South Korean FA-50 fighter jets and US-made F-35 stealth jets on order.

1332 GMT —Putin tells US envoy Washington responsible for 'Ukraine crisis'

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the new US ambassador in Moscow, Lynne Tracy, that Washington was responsible for the "Ukrainian crisis" while accepting her credentials in a Kremlin ceremony.

Ties between Moscow and Washington have disintegrated since Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year.

Putin spoke a week after Moscow detained a US reporter and charged him with espionage, sparking outrage.

"Relations between Russia and the United States, from which global security and stability directly depend, are going through a deep crisis," Putin told the new US envoy as he swore in 17 ambassadors.

He said US foreign policy "in the end led to the current Ukrainian crisis".

The longtime Russian leader has accused Washington of having orchestrated a revolution in Kiev in 2014 after which he had no choice but to intervene.

1332 GMT — NATO chief warns China of consequences if it supplies arms to Russia