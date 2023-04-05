Israeli planes have struck Gaza in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave after Israeli police raided the Al Aqsa Mosque compound overnight.

Hamas Radio reported that the Israeli strikes early on Wednesday hit several targets within Gaza city and in a refugee camp.

There were no immediate reports on casualties in Gaza.

The air strikes come after Israeli troops stormed Islam's third holiest site in occupied East Jerusalem, using gas bombs and sound grenades while Palestinians pray on the second week of Ramadan.

Witnesses and Palestinian Red Crescent also reported that Israeli troops have beaten up worshipers, leaving many wounded, raising fears of wider tensions.

Later on, the Palestinian Red Crescent said 12 Palestinians were wounded from rubber-tipped bullets and beatings. It added that Israeli forces were preventing its medics from reaching the area.

Viral videos from inside Islam's third holiest site showed women and children screaming for help as Israeli troops carry out the attack.

"I was sitting on a chair reciting [Quran]," an elderly woman told the Reuters news agency outside the mosque, struggling to catch her breath. "They hurled stun grenades, one of them hit my chest," she said as she began to cry.

The worshipers chanted anti-Israel slogans as they were forced to leave the mosque. Israeli soldiers also smashed windows of the southern part of the mosque, witnesses said.

Israeli police said in a statement they arrested dozens of Palestinians who were practicing itikaf, a religious practice in which Muslims stay in the mosque overnight to pray and recite Holy Quran.

Palestinian lawyer Firas al Jibrini said police arrested around 500 people who were taken for questioning. Israeli police said they have arrested more than 350 people.

The Israeli violence in occupied East Jerusalem triggered a wave protests and condemnations from Palestinians.

"We warn the occupation against crossing red lines at holy sites, which will lead to a big explosion," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill Palestinian man at Al Aqsa Mosque entrance

READ MORE: Israel announces restrictions on Palestinian entry to Al Aqsa in Ramadan