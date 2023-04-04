Wall Street has closed lower after evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve's campaign to rein in decades-high inflation may cause a deep downturn.

All three major indexes fell as data on Tuesday showed US job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years, suggesting that the labour market was cooling, while factory orders fell for a second straight month.

Data on Monday also pointed to weakening US manufacturing activity.

"The number of job openings has decreased, which makes people worry that hiring is going too slow, and that will be bad for the economy. That feeds into recessionary fears," said Sal Bruno, Chief Investment Officer at IndexIQ in New York.

Bank stocks took a hit after JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jaime Dimon warned in a letter to shareholders that the US banking crisis is ongoing and that its impact will be felt for years.

Declining stock

Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Co dropped more than 2 percent, and the S&P 500 banks index fell 1.9 percent.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, seven declined, led lower by industrials, down 2.25 percent, followed by a 1.72 percent loss in energy.

The S&P 500 declined 0.58 percent to end the session at 4,100.68 points, closing lower for the first time in a week.

The Nasdaq declined 0.52 percent to 12,126.33 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.59 percent to 33,403.04 points.

Caterpillar Inc, viewed as a bellwether for the industrial sector, fell 5.4 percent.