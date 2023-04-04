The European Union (EU) is taking bold steps to strengthen the Euro as a strategic asset in the global economy, according to a European Parliament report titled "Can the Euro Dethrone the US Dollar as the Dominant Global Currency?".

The EU believes that the Euro is essential to its economic and political power, and is pursuing a range of initiatives to increase its global significance and promote it as an alternative to the US dollar.

The Euro, which is currently the second-most widely used currency in the world, has faced challenges in recent years, including the European debt crisis, Brexit, and the ongoing pandemic.

However, the EU is optimistic about the Euro's future and is pursuing targeted policy initiatives to increase its share in global foreign exchange reserves.

READ MORE:Why is the US dollar’s reserve currency status no longer privileged?

Diversifying foreign exchange reserves

To achieve this goal, the EU is advocating for greater use of the Euro in international trade and investment, as well as encouraging central banks to diversify their foreign exchange reserves away from the dollar.

One key strategy outlined in the report is to increase the Euro's share of global foreign exchange reserves to at least 30 percent by 2025.

According to the IMF's data from its Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves (COFER) survey, the US dollar remains the dominant currency in global foreign exchange reserves, accounting for 59 percent of total allocated reserves.

The Euro, by contrast, accounted for around 20 percent of total allocated reserves.