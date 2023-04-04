A French court has started judging PKK terror suspects for extortion and forced recruitment.

The trial for terrorism financing will continue until April 14 at the correctional court, while the suspects do not openly acknowledge being members of the PKK terror group, the Le Figaro newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Investigators, however, are convinced of their membership and that the PKK is using France, Germany, and the Netherlands as its backyard for clandestine cells to mobilize the support of local Kurdish communities, reported the daily.

The investigation began in 2020 after two statements in southeastern France, about the disappearance of two young women, Le Figaro added.

Investigators say they have uncovered a network aiming to form recruitment camps across Europe to imbue the recruits with the terrorist group's ideology before they are incorporated into its armed organisation.

Threatening people to provide funds