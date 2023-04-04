An overnight raid by Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province killed six members of the Daesh terror group, a police official has said.

According to Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesperson for the police chief in Balkh, the operation late Monday night targeted a Daesh hideout in Nahri Shahi district and six members of the militant group were killed.

The regional affiliate of the Daesh group has been the key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

The terror group has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan's Shia minority.

READ MORE: Deadly bomb blast targets minivan in Afghanistan's Herat