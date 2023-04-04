A Swedish court has overturned a police decision to ban two scheduled Quran-burning acts, saying security risk concerns were not enough to limit such actions that are deemed inappropriate and provocative, especially among Muslims and other people of faith.

The "police authority has not had sufficient support for its decisions," judge Eva-Lotta Hedin said in a statement on Tuesday, referring to planned protests outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Stockholm.

On the other hand, some 51 percent of Swedes support a ban on the burning of the Quran and other holy scriptures, a survey revealed on Saturday.

While 34 percent say burning holy scriptures is freedom of speech and expression, 15 percent did not comment, according to the poll by major research company Sipo.

The survey was conducted on March 14-16 with the involvement of 1,370 responders.

Meanwhile, public broadcaster SVT said provocative incidents by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan against the Muslim holy book cost the country’s treasury some 88 million Swedish krona ($8.5 million).

Other development