Pakistan's Supreme Court has said the election commission's decision to delay snap polls in two provinces was "illegal" and ordered that the elections be held between April 30 and May 15, Geo TV reported on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had delayed polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to October 8, citing a lack of resources. The elections were originally due to be held by April 30.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial that had reserved the judgment on Monday after over a week-long hearing, ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold polls in northeastern Punjab province on May 14, according to the court record.

The court will continue hearing case of elections in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Declaring the Election Commission's decision to postpone the elections "unconstitutional," the bench observed that the Constitution does not allow the election authority to postpone the polls.

Overturn of election postponements