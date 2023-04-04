WORLD
3 MIN READ
Massive fire guts thousands of shops in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Many of the 3,000 shops in Bangabazar Market were burnt to ashes, but there was no information on whether any people were trapped inside, given that the fire broke in the early hours of the morning.
Massive fire guts thousands of shops in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Firefighters and army personnel were working to douse the massive fire that raged through a shopping complex with 3,000 shops. / AP
By Rabiul Islam
April 4, 2023

A devastating fire gutted thousands of shops in a big market in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka early, according to eyewitnesses and fire officials.

The fire started in the early morning at Bangabazar Market which is famous for clothes and readymade garments early on Tuesday, likely sparing people from potential danger.

Firefighters and army personnel were working to douse the massive fire that raged through a shopping complex with 3,000 shops.

There were no casualties reported so far in the fire but army personnel had been called in to help after flames spread rapidly in the cramped, crowded area of Bangabazar, home to the country's famed cloth markets.

Fire service official Rashid Bin Khalid told Reuters news agency that 50 fire units were working to douse the fire, the cause of which was not known immediately.

READ MORE: Deadly explosion kills over a dozen people in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka

'Never seen such a fire'

RECOMMENDED

Most of the shops were burnt to ashes in the fire, but there was no information on whether any people were trapped inside, given that the fire broke in the early hours of the morning before most shops had opened, Khalid said.

Smoke engulfed the area and flames were seen rising from the complex, hampering rescue efforts, a fire official said.

"I have never seen such a fire in my life. Everything in my shop was burnt down," Abdul Mannan said while talking to his relatives on his phone as he broke down in tears.

Shopkeepers in Bangabazar, which houses mostly cloth stores, had stocked up in preparation for the festival of Eid, and most of their goods were destroyed in the fire, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Many merchants tried to save some of their belongings but failed as the fire spread quickly.

Fires are common in commercial places in Bangladesh because of lax monitoring and lack of fire safety arrangements.

But the country’s garment industry, which has had devastating fires in the past, has improved significantly over the last decade.

READ MORE:Almost two dozen passengers killed in Bangladesh bus crash

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM