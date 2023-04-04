WORLD
Casualties reported after train derails in Netherlands
At least one person confirmed dead, dozens injured when a passenger train derailed in Voorschoten, a village near The Hague, after colliding with construction equipment on the line, according to emergency services.
Some of the injured were being treated on the spot and others were being taken to hospital, the emergency services said / Reuters
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
April 4, 2023

At least one person has been reported killed and 30 others injured when a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed in the Netherlands, after hitting construction equipment on the track, Dutch emergency services said.

Rescue teams were at the scene of the accident at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague following the accident early on Tuesday, the emergency services said.

Some of the injured were being treated on the spot and others were being taken to hospital, the emergency services said.

The accident happened at around 3:30 am (0130 GMT) when the double-decker intercity train smacked into the building material on the tracks at Voorschoten, about eight kilometres (five miles) north of The Hague.

Images from the scene and news reports showed a front carriage derailed and ploughing into a field, while a second derailed carriage landed on its side.

A third carriage remained upright, while a fourth caught fire, the ANP news agency said.

Earlier reports had said the passenger train had collided with a freight train.

Dutch Railways (NS) said in a tweet that trains between Leiden and parts of The Hague were cancelled due to the accident.

"We heard a loud bang and suddenly the lights went out," an unidentified witness told the local Omroep West television news.

"We couldn't initially get out of the train because there was no electricity," said the man, who appeared in a state of shock.

