At least one person has been reported killed and 30 others injured when a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed in the Netherlands, after hitting construction equipment on the track, Dutch emergency services said.

Rescue teams were at the scene of the accident at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague following the accident early on Tuesday, the emergency services said.

Some of the injured were being treated on the spot and others were being taken to hospital, the emergency services said.

The accident happened at around 3:30 am (0130 GMT) when the double-decker intercity train smacked into the building material on the tracks at Voorschoten, about eight kilometres (five miles) north of The Hague.

Images from the scene and news reports showed a front carriage derailed and ploughing into a field, while a second derailed carriage landed on its side.

A third carriage remained upright, while a fourth caught fire, the ANP news agency said.