Tunisian President Kais Saied has appeared in a video posted on his official Facebook page, dismissing "mad" reports over his health following almost two weeks with no public engagements.

"These people deserve nothing but contempt," Saied said in the video on Monday, referring to his political rivals.

"The president is absent for two or three days, he gets a cold and that becomes a problem, a power vacuum?"

The North African country's main opposition coalition had pressed the government earlier to explain Saied's public "absence", saying it had information that he was sick.

Saied, 65, had not appeared in public or held any meetings since March 22, according to posts on Facebook - the presidency's only official channel of communication.

The lack of statements or videos has sparked rumours over the state of Saied's health.

'Unprecedented madness'