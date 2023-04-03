Donald Trump has left Florida for New York where he will surrender to criminal charges, taking the United States into uncharted and potentially volatile territory.

The 76-year-old Republican, the first American president ever to be criminally indicted, will be formally charged Tuesday over hush money paid to a adult movie actress during the 2016 election campaign.

Dozens of people, many waving pro-Trump banners and American flags, lined the route as Trump's motorcade raced from his Florida mansion to the airport on Monday where he boarded his private Boeing 757 emblazoned with his name on the fuselage.

"HEADING TO NEW YORK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, minutes before he took off at 1700 GMT (1 pm).

"WITCH HUNT, as our once great Country is going to HELL!"

New York on high alert

New York police were on high alert ahead of Trump's arrival, with security cordons and Secret Service agents outside Trump Tower and the criminal court where he will appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

New York Mayor Eric Adams warned that anyone protesting violently during Trump's historic arraignment will be "arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are."

"While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow our message is clear, is simple: 'control yourselves'," the mayor told a press conference, adding that there were no specific, credible threats.

'Perp walk'

There is no roadmap for a former president's surrender to court authorities, and it remains to be seen whether the famously unpredictable Trump will follow the script, or find a way to upend events.

"It's all up in the air," Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said on TV channel CNN on Sunday.