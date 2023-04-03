WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of people missing after deadly boat accident in DRC
A police official said heavy winds had caused the boat to capsize where at least six people died and dozens were missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Dozens of people missing after deadly boat accident in DRC
The DR Congo has few passable roads, and transport on lakes and rivers is essential for getting around the vast region. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 3, 2023

At least six people died, and dozens are still missing, after a boat capsized in strong winds on Lake Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said.

The vessel had been loaded with traders and their goods heading from Mugote in South Kivu province towards Goma, the capital of neighbouring North Kivu.

A Mugote police official said heavy winds had caused the boat to capsize some 20 kilometres (12 miles) into the journey.

READ MORE: At least 145 people feared dead in DRC boat tragedy

RECOMMENDED

80 passengers escaped

Another local official, from South Kivu, said the boat was carrying around 150 passengers, 80 of whom managed to escape.

He said the bodies of three women and three children had been recovered, while the search operation was still ongoing.

The DR Congo has few passable roads, and transport on lakes and rivers is essential for getting around the vast region. However, shipwrecks are common.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way