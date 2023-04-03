WORLD
2 MIN READ
US House Speaker McCarthy to meet Taiwanese president in California
US House Speaker McCarthy has announced he would meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday as China warned the US by saying it is "playing with fire" over Tsai's trip.
McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, had earlier vowed to follow Democrat Nancy Pelosi, whom he succeeded as speaker, by traveling to Taiwan. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 3, 2023

Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he would meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, a move China said would be a provocation.

"On Wednesday, April 5, Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be hosting a bipartisan meeting with the President of Taiwan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library," his office announced in a statement on Monday.

China has warned the United States that it is "playing with fire" over the trip by Tsai, who is in New York on what is officially a transit stopover on her way to Latin America.

She will stop in California on her way back and meet McCarthy, his statement said, while US media reported that around 20 US lawmakers planned to accompany the speaker.

'Middle ground'

China in August carried out major military exercises around Taiwan, a self-governing island it claims as part of its territory awaiting reunification.

McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, had earlier vowed to follow Democrat Nancy Pelosi, whom he succeeded as a speaker, by traveling to Taiwan. 

The meeting in his home state of California had been viewed as a middle ground that would avoid inflaming tensions with China.

SOURCE:AFP
