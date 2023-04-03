Tunisia's main opposition coalition has pressed the government to explain a days-long public "absence" of President Kais Saied, saying it had information that he was sick.

"We ask the government to address the Tunisian people and say if the president has health problems that have forced him to be absent," Ahmed Nejib Chebbi of the National Salvation Front opposition coalition told journalists on Monday.

He said the NSF had been "informed from day one that President Saied was suffering from health problems, but did not react, as anyone can have a temporary health problem".

Saied, 65, has not appeared in public or held any meetings since March 22, according to posts on his Facebook page - the presidency's only official channel of communication.

The lack of statements or videos has sparked rumours over the state of Saied's health.

