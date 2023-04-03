Suella Braverman's comments regarding the overrepresentation of British Pakistani men in so-called grooming gangs have triggered controversy and drawn criticism from around the world.

Braverman, who's slowly but surely gaining a reputation of being a loose cannon in the British cabinet, was interviewed by Sky News, in which she asserted that vulnerable white English girls, often in care or difficult circumstances, were being targeted and sexually exploited by gangs of British Pakistani men involved in child abuse rings or networks.

Critics were quick to call out the Tory MP, accusing her of stoking racial tensions and perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

In addition to highlighting British Pakistani men as a cause for concern regarding grooming gangs, Braverman also criticised authorities for failing to adequately address the issue out of fear of being labeled as "racist" or "bigoted."

Her words were condemned by many including Robina Qureshi, CEO of the refugee charity Positive Action in Housing (PAiH).

She called upon the Home secretary to apologize for her “gross misrepresentation” of the British Pakistani community and defined her language as “unacceptable.”

Braverman further added that the “systematic and institutional failure to safeguard the welfare of children when it comes to sexual abuse” was one of the biggest scandals in British history.

“We’ve seen institutions and state agencies, whether it’s social workers, teachers, the police, turn a blind eye to these signs of abuse out of political correctness, out of fear of being called racists, out of fear of being called bigoted.”

The Red Collective, a British-based activist group, has condemned Braverman's remarks saying it's an act of “demonizing” the non-whites, especially pakistanis and called for greater accountability and action to address issues of racism and discrimination in British politics.

Controversial comments

"Her statements directly contradict the findings of her own department's research, which revealed that the majority of child sex offenders tend to be white men under the age of 30," stated Charity boss Qureshi.