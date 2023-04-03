East African regional forces have regained control of Bunagana, a strategic town in the Democratic Republic Congo (DRC) that had been held by M23 rebels for more than nine months, a spokesman for the regional force said.

Ugandan forces officially deployed to Bunagana and will establish a foothold in the area and give the M23 forces time to vacate, said Captain Kato Ahmad Hassan on Monday, spokesman for the Ugandan contingent of the regional force.

“We appreciate the command of the M23 for being cooperative to the contingent, for according us a safe passage and for allowing us to occupy Bunagana,” he said.

M23 did not respond to request for comment about their departure from Bunagana.

The rebels' departure from Bunagana has been a key demand during several rounds of mediation efforts on the crisis in DRC, where more than 120 armed groups have been fighting for land, power and resources and some to protect their communities.

Sequenced withdrawal