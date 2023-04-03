Five years after breaking ground on the first unit of Türkiye's first nuclear power plant (NPP), Akkuyu, the country is now counting down the days to its operation.

With the delivery of the first fresh nuclear fuel to the plant site on April 27, the Akkuyu plant will become a nuclear power facility.

The plant's first unit is scheduled to begin operations this year, when the nation will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the republic. The remaining three units will be operational at a rate of one per year by the end of 2026.

Upon completion, the plant will have four VVER-1200 power reactors with a total installed capability of 4,800 megawatts.

It will generate 35 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year and meet about 10 percent of the country's power consumption.

Carbon-free energy