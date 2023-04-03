Twitter has dropped The New York Times’ check mark after the media organisation refused to pay for its verification badge.

The move stirred up a fight between the NYT and Twitter boss Elon Musk over the social media giant charging for check marks for verified accounts.

After dropping the NYT’s — one of the world's largest newspapers — checkmark, it raised questions over whether Twitter will remove other organisations’ badges if they also refuse to pay.

Twitter users and analysts sent mixed messages about the decision after Twitter took it down.

Journalist Aaron Rupar disagreed with the decision and said subscribing to the NYT provides good content around the world. “Paying for Twitter Blue gives you cred with paid verified ElonFan69420 and their 11 followers and not much more. In other words, this is a false equivalency.”

Another Twitter user who supported Musk’s move, Epic Games founder and CEO, Tim Sweeney said: “Twitter only verifying elites and friends of Twitter employees was wrong. Democratizing verification for $8 was good. Treating everyone the same is principled. What kind of company sells a product but gives it to elites for free? That's just weird thing to do.”

Tony Webster, an online journalist said Twitter’s NYT decision feels like “'we’re shooting one hostage to send a message we’re super duper serious.'”

Source of revenue

Apart from the New York Times, Twitter did not remove any other media outlets’ account checkmark. The newspaper earlier announced that it will neither pay a monthly fee nor reimburse reporters for Twitter Blue for personal accounts for their badge.

CNN, AP, The Washington Post and some other major news outlets announced that they are not going to pay for the checkmark.

While the NYT’s main account no longer has a verified badge, the accounts for other branches still do.