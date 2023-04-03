BIZTECH
Oil prices jump almost 6% after OPEC+ cuts production
The jump in price comes hours after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced surprise cuts totalling 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year.
The reduction in output came on top of a Russian decision to extend a cut of 500,000 barrels per day, and in spite of US calls to increase production. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
April 3, 2023

Oil prices have soared almost six percent in Asian trade after major producers led by Saudi Arabia announced a surprise cut of more than one million barrels per day.

The West Texas Intermediate contract jumped 5.74 percent to $80.01 a barrel, while Brent jumped 5.67 percent to $84.42 on Monday morning.

The move by Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Algeria and Oman will be in effect from next month until the end of the year, and marks the biggest reduction in output since the OPEC+ cartel slashed two million barrels per day in October.

The reduction came on top of a Russian decision to extend a cut of 500,000 barrels per day, and in spite of US calls to increase production.

The announcement will fan fresh fears about inflation and put more pressure on central banks to hike interest rates further.

Market "sentiment is likely to take a knock... as higher levels of expected inflation assumes higher (for longer) interest rates", said Matt Simpson at City Index.

"And stocks likely won't appreciate this development, so we could be in for a rocky start to the week."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
