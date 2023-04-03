Monday April 3, 2023

IAEA head set for safety talks on Ukraine nuclear plant

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi will travel to Russia's Kaliningrad territory on Wednesday for safety talks on the Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, officials have said.

Grossi said last week while in Ukraine that he was working on a compromise security plan for the site and warned of increased military activity around it.

"Grossi will visit Kaliningrad on Wednesday as part of his ongoing consultations aimed at ensuring the protection of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the military conflict," the International Atomic Energy Agency spokesman told AFP news agenct on Monday.

There are persistent fears over the safety of the plant in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, where there has been frequent shelling since Russian troops invaded last year.

1900 GMT - Russia arrests young woman over death of top military blogger

Russia has detained a young woman after an explosion killed a top Russian military blogger and wounded dozens, claiming the bombing attack was orchestrated by Ukraine with the help of supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Ukraine has blamed Russia's domestic infighting for the blast in a Saint Petersburg cafe that on Sunday wounded more than 30 people and killed Vladlen Tatarsky, a high-profile supporter of Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

The attack came after Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent ultranationalist intellectual, was last August killed in a car bombing outside Moscow that Russia also blames on Ukraine.

1730 GMT - Putin bestows award on military blogger killed in bombing: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has posthumously bestowed an award to a high-profile military blogger and supporter of Moscow's assault on Ukraine, who was killed in an explosion at a Saint Petersburg cafe a day earlier.

Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had been given the Order of Courage "for courage and bravery shown during professional duty", said a Kremlin decree.

1630 GMT - US journalist held in Russia still without consular access: W.House

The US journalist detained in Russia on what Washington says are trumped up spying charges has yet to meet with someone from the US consulate, the White House said Monday.

"They are trying to get consular access to Evan very, very hard, and yet we've still not been able to do that," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested last week, prompting a new spike in already severe tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's invasion of pro-Western Ukraine.

1330 GMT -US journalist held in Russia appeals detention: court

The defence of US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia last week on spying claims that he denies, has appealed his detention, a Moscow court has said.

"The date of the hearing on his detention appeal will be announced this week," a spokeswoman for Moscow's Lefortovo court said.

Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter and former AFP news agency journalist in Moscow, was remanded in custody until May 29.

1200 GMT - Wagner group claims fall of Bakhmut; Ukraine says fight ongoing

The head of pro-Russian Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said late that his forces have raised the Russian flag over the administration building of the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine.

"From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken," Prigozhin said in an audio message posted by his press service on the Telegram messaging app.

"The enemy is concentrated in the western parts."

Ukraine's army, however, said it still "holds" the city.

"The enemy has not stopped its assault of Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian defenders are courageously holding the city as they repel numerous enemy attacks," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page.

1101 GMT - Poland says it supplied some of pledged MiG-29s to Ukraine

Poland on Monday said it had already transferred some of its promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, after fellow NATO member Slovakia announced it had shipped an initial batch of its own.

"A few MiG-29s have already been sent. They are indeed helpful to Ukraine in its defence of our collective security," Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz told local radio station RMF FM.

Last month, Poland became the first NATO member to pledge the fighter jets when President Andrzej Duda said it would deliver an initial batch of four.

