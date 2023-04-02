Well-known Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky has been killed by a bomb blast in a St Petersburg cafe in what appeared to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with the war in Ukraine.

Russia's state Investigative Committee said 19 other people were wounded in the blast, and it had opened a murder investigation on Sunday.

Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and was one of the most prominent of the influential military bloggers who have championed Russia's war effort in Ukraine, while often criticising the failures of the army top brass.

"We'll defeat everyone, we'll kill everyone, we'll rob everyone we need to. Everything will be as we like it," he was shown saying in a video clip last September at a Kremlin ceremony where President Vladimir Putin claimed four occupied regions of Ukraine as Russian territory.

There was no indication who was behind the blast.

'Hidden IED' in statue

TASS news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying the improvised explosive device (IED) was hidden in a miniature statue that was handed to Tatarsky as he addressed a group of people in the cafe.