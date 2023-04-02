WORLD
3 MIN READ
Milatovic wins Montenegro presidency beating veteran leader
Early projections of election results at Montenegro’s presidential runoff vote suggest economy expert and political novice Jakov Milatovic won, defeating incumbent Milo Djukanovic.
Milatovic wins Montenegro presidency beating veteran leader
Milatovic’s victory is believed to reflect voter fatigue with Djukanovic and disillusionment with established politicians. / AP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
April 2, 2023

Montenegro's former minister of economic development Jakov Milatovic has won the country's presidential runoff, according to results from a leading pollster, beating long-time leader Milo Djukanovic in a landslide.

"I congratulate the new president Jakov Milatovic," said Ana Nenezic, the executive director of the Center for Monitoring and Research group on Sunday. 

The pollster said Milatovic won around 60 percent while Djukanovic won around 40 percent. Official results are not expected before Monday.

Analysts said the results could change slightly as the vote count progresses but that the gap between the two is too wide for major changes.

“This result is an indicator that the final result won't be substantially different,” said Nenezic.

READ MORE: Veteran faces young challenger as Montenegro votes in presidential runoff

Milatovic’s triumph

Milatovic, 36, first entered politics in 2020 after earning his education in Britain and the United States.

Djukanovic is credited with leading his country to independence from Serbia in 2006 and defying Russia to steer Montenegro into NATO in 2017. But critics say Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists have let crime and corruption engulf society.

RECOMMENDED

The DPS was ousted from power in a 2020 parliamentary vote but Djukanovic has remained in office until his five-year mandate finished.

His defeat on Sunday means that both he and his party will be in opposition for the first time since late 1980s’.

Sunday’s runoff vote was scheduled after none of the contenders won a majority in the first round of voting two weeks ago. 

Some 540,000 people were eligible to vote. Montenegro has a population of 620,000 and borders Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Kosovo and the Adriatic Sea.

With Milatovic’s triumph, his Europe Now movement could also find itself in a position to dominate the next government after June’s parliamentary election.

Europe Now emerged after the first government that resulted from the 2020 parliamentary election collapsed. 

As the economy minister in that government, Milatovic gained popularity by increasing salaries but critics say this was done at the cost of the already depleted health system and not as an outcome of reform.

READ MORE:Montenegro government collapses over ties with Serbia church

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way