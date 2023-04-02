Montenegro's former minister of economic development Jakov Milatovic has won the country's presidential runoff, according to results from a leading pollster, beating long-time leader Milo Djukanovic in a landslide.

"I congratulate the new president Jakov Milatovic," said Ana Nenezic, the executive director of the Center for Monitoring and Research group on Sunday.

The pollster said Milatovic won around 60 percent while Djukanovic won around 40 percent. Official results are not expected before Monday.

Analysts said the results could change slightly as the vote count progresses but that the gap between the two is too wide for major changes.

“This result is an indicator that the final result won't be substantially different,” said Nenezic.

Milatovic’s triumph

Milatovic, 36, first entered politics in 2020 after earning his education in Britain and the United States.

Djukanovic is credited with leading his country to independence from Serbia in 2006 and defying Russia to steer Montenegro into NATO in 2017. But critics say Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists have let crime and corruption engulf society.