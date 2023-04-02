Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged his Russian counterpart to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said.

In a phone call on Sunday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Blinken conveyed “grave concern” over the Kremlin's detention of journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage allegations, according to a State Department summary of the call.

Blinken called for the immediate release of Gershkovich as well as Whelan, who the statement said was wrongfully detained and is currently serving a 16-year sentence.

Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the US government have said are baseless.

Blinken and Lavrov also discussed “the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work,” according to the State Department.

Politicising journalist’s detention

The FSB, Russia's top security agency and successor to the KGB, said Gershkovich was collecting information on an enterprise of the military-industrial complex.

Russian authorities detained him last week, the first time a US correspondent has been held on spying accusations since the Cold War.