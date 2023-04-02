WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than a dozen gold miners killed in flooded pits in Burundi
Police and other authorities unsuccessfully tried to extract the miners from the pits, which had collapsed and flooded with water from the overflowing Rugogo river.
More than a dozen gold miners killed in flooded pits in Burundi
The bodies of two other miners who were missing and presumed dead have not been recovered. / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
April 2, 2023

At least 13 people have been killed in Burundi after flash floods swept into a pit where they were searching for gold.

Nicodeme Ndahabonyimana, a district administrator in the northwestern province of Cibitoke, said that the bodies of 13 gold miners had been recovered from two pits on Sunday.

The miners had been trapped in flood water after the pits collapsed on Friday night amid torrential rainfall.

The bodies of two other miners who were missing and presumed dead have not been recovered, he said, urging artisanal miners to avoid pits during the rainy season.

RECOMMENDED

Police and other authorities on Saturday unsuccessfully tried to extract the miners from the pits, flooded with water from the overflowing Rugogo river.

Such mining disasters are frequently reported in Burundi's northwest and northeast, where people mining illegally prefer nighttime work to escape the oversight of authorities.

READ MORE: Joint military operation eliminates tens of Burundi rebels in DR Congo

READ MORE: Dozens killed in 'CODECO militia' raid on DRC gold mine

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way