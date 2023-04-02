Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman has defended a controversial plan to send undocumented migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda on a one-way ticket, saying she was convinced the African country was safe to resettle irregular migrants who had arrived in Britain.

But she declined to set any deadline for the first deportations to the country.

The British government is hoping to send thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles away to the East African country as part of a 120 million pound ($148 million) deal to deter asylum seekers crossing the English Channel from France in small boats.

The plan was announced in April 2022, but the first deportation flight was blocked by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights. London's High court ruled in December the scheme was legal, but opponents are seeking to appeal that ruling.

Britain last month set out details of a new law barring the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel that will prevent them from claiming asylum and will aim to deport them either back to their homeland or to so-called safe third countries.

Some charities say the proposed law could be impractical and criminalise the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.

