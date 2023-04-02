Police in India’s southern Telangana state have busted a gang involved in the “theft, procurement, holding, and selling” of personal and confidential data of 669 million individuals and organisations, a senior police official said.

Police have so far arrested 10 people from three Indian states, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar told Anadolu Agency on Sunday over the phone,

“The data was used mostly for marketing, advertisements, and cybercrimes. It is, apparently, the biggest data theft busted in the country so far,” he said.

He noted that the investigation is now focused on how the accused got access to this huge data. Shingenavar also said they are approaching several companies to find out how the data was leaked from their databases.

According to Cyberabad police in Telangana state, the gang is involved in the data theft of 669 million individuals and organisations across 24 states and eight metropolitan cities.

It said the accused possessed data from various sources, including India’s largest ed-tech company Byjus, online tutoring platform Vedantu, cab users, salaried employees, Amazon, Netflix, India’s largest mobile payment providers like Paytm, and Phonepe, as well as defence employees.

Sensitive information